Zelensky supports additional mobilization, but not half a million people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview with Channel 4 News that he supports the bill on mobilization and called it a matter of justice.

According to him, additional mobilization into the army is a matter of justice, since those who have been fighting for a long time or since the first days of the great invasion must be replaced. And if there are not enough people on the battlefield, then the state is obliged to give the military a tool in the form of mobilization. However, he emphasized that mobilization does not mean "immediately going into battle" — everyone should receive proper training. He advocates a "reasonable and fair" law.

The president also recalled his words about the mobilization of 500,000 people. He does not see the need for such a quantity.

"I do not yet see the need to mobilize half a million people. Not because I want to please someone, but because these are people, life. I did not see enough clear details today to say: half a million must be mobilized. And the third is money. And no matter how one thinks, all these finances do not come from partners. All this is provided by the Ukrainian budget," he added.