The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new version of the draft law on mobilization

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is ready to introduce a new version of the draft law on mobilization. It took into account all the proposals agreed with the deputies at the meetings of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

They are ready to introduce a new version of the draft law "in the near future" — the previous version has already been withdrawn.

Umerov noted that the mobilization bill was worked on for half a year in a working group that included representatives of all parliamentary factions, teams from the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and several other ministries and agencies. After the registration of the draft law in the parliament, the team of the Ministry of Defense together with Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala took part in discussions and closed meetings, explaining the necessity of this decision.

"The soldiers must be given the opportunity to rest. Thatʼs fair. Those released from captivity should be given a choice whether to remain in the army. Those of them who choose to stay will need at least a few months off. Thatʼs fair. Convicts should finally be allowed to go home. This is correct," Umerov said.

He emphasized that now the issues of mobilization, military registration and conducting rotations are being politicized and stalled, which is unacceptable in times of a great war.