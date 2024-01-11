The Cabinet of Ministers officially withdrew the draft law on mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers officially withdrew draft law No. 10378 on mobilization. The card of the document on the website of the Verkhovna Rada states that its current status is "project withdrawn".

Today, January 11, the draft law on mobilization was returned for revision — the Council did not consider the document. According to the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arahamiya, this decision was made following the results of a closed meeting with the military command and the conciliation council.

"There were many discussions. We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet it. But not all norms can be supported. Some provisions directly violate human rights, some are not optimally formulated. This was openly told to the military command. According to the results of the meeting, the draft law is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals developed at the committee and in the working groups," Arahamia said.

Currently, there are four alternative draft laws on mobilization. These are draft laws from Oleksiy Goncharenko (No. 10378-1), from George Mazurash (No. 10378-2), from Dmytro Razumkov and a group of Peopleʼs Deputies (No. 10378-3), as well as from Andrii Kit and Mykola Lyushniak (No. 10378-4).