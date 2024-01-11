The draft law on mobilization was returned for revision — the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the document

The draft law on mobilization No. 10378 is being returned to the initiator for revision, as informed the head of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia. It will not be considered in the parliament yet.

According to him, such a decision was made following the results of a closed meeting with the military command and the conciliation council.

"There were many discussions. We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet it. But not all norms can be supported. Some provisions directly violate human rights, some are not optimally formulated. This was openly told to the military command. According to the results of the meeting, the draft law is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals developed at the committee and working groups," he wrote.

The MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zhelezniak considers Arakhamiaʼs statement strange, since "no one still understands how it [the draft law] can be returned now without the Committee and the Verkhovna Rada."