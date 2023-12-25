The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers registered a draft law on mobilization in the parliament. Whatʼs in it?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws No. 10378 "On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the improvement of certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service" and No. 10379 — "On amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of responsibility for military offenses". The initiator of both draft laws is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada , Taras Melnychuk, informed about the registration of draft laws. It happened on December 26 around ten in the evening.

Bill No. 10378

The document provides for changes to mobilization and military service. They offer:

change the conscription age from 27 to 25;

cancel conscription — all conscripts will be released from military service, they can sign a contract if they wish. If a conscript is mobilized, he can be called up only 6 months after his release from conscript service;

instead of conscription, introduce basic military service, which a citizen of Ukraine must complete before the age of 25;

remove the concept of "limited suitability". Military medical commissions will determine only fitness or unfitness for military service. All those who have a decision of the VLC on limited fitness must re-pass the VLC within 6 months after the adoption of the law;

to empower local self-government bodies to facilitate and assist mobilization;

grant the mobilized, who will serve 36 months, the right to be released from military service;

to allow sending summonses to the TCC and SP through the electronic office of conscripts, conscripts and reservists or to e-mail;

citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 must register for the military. Women register for the military if they have a military or medical education, and those who have a profession related to the special list of the Ministry of Defense register for the military at will;

sanctions may be applied to citizens of Ukraine who violate the law on mobilization (fail to verify data, fail to register, fail to appear upon summons). They will be included in the Unified register of debtors, which will mean a ban on selling movable and immovable property, a ban on obtaining a driverʼs license and driving a car, a ban on traveling abroad, a ban on receiving loans, a ban on receiving benefits from the state, a ban on using funds, etc.

A new military rank is introduced — recruit. These are citizens of Ukraine who pass tests before signing a contract, undergo basic military service or are called up during mobilization. The test will assess skills and fitness for duty.

citizens of Ukraine who are on military registration must always have a military document with them;

military personnel who have been continuously involved in hostilities for six months must be withdrawn to rest and restore their fighting capacity. The recovery period should be at least two months;

make changes to the rights to postponement and exemption from military service, as well as to the reservation rules — they will be significantly reduced.

Note that the draft law may undergo changes during discussion and amendments.

Summons

In addition to the fact that they can be sent through the electronic account of a conscript, conscript and reservist or to e-mail, the function of personal delivery remains:

in the premises of the TCC by its representatives;

by the place of residence (stay) by representatives of the TCC or police officers;

at the place of work by representatives of the TCC, the employer or the police;

in public places by representatives of the TCC or policemen.

Conscripts and reservists who did not arrive at the military units on time will be entered in the Unified register of debtors. There are certain restrictions for them:

ban on traveling abroad;

ban on transactions with movable and immovable property;

restrictions on the right to drive oneʼs own vehicle and obtain a driverʼs license;

restriction of the right to use and dispose of funds and other valuables;

refusal to enter into a credit agreement, loan agreement;

suspension of benefits and services from the state.

Bill No. 10379

The document provides for increased liability for military offenses, namely:

for violation of the rules of military accounting by conscripts, conscripts and reservists — a fine from 8,500 to 17,000 hryvnias;

for violation of the legislation on defense, military duty and military service, mobilization training and mobilization — a fine from 25,500 to 34,000 hryvnias for citizens and from 34,000 to 85,000 hryvnias for officials;

however, for violating this legislation in a special period (for example, martial law), the fine will be from 34,000 to 51,000 hryvnias for citizens and from 153,000 to 204,000 hryvnias for officials.

On December 19, at a press conference devoted to the results of the year, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the military command needs additional mobilization of about 400,000 — 500,000 people.