The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the decision to completely withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, Donetsk region. He explained his decision by the need to save the lives of servicemen and transfer them to more profitable frontiers.

According to him, "Ukrainian soldiers fulfilled their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, caused significant losses in manpower and equipment to the enemy."

"We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions. The life of military personnel is the highest value. We will still return Avdiivka," concluded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

From Sirskyʼs statement, it is not clear whether the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Avdiivka has already taken place, or whether it is still ongoing.