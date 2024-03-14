Rotations began at the front

On the southern and eastern fronts, the command launched the process of rotating military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, despite the rather difficult situation on the entire front line, it was possible to start the process of rotations and replacement of units and units that have been performing combat tasks on the front line for a long time.

"This will stabilize the situation and have a positive effect on the moral and psychological state of our soldiers. During the work, I made all the necessary decisions to increase the combat capabilities of our brigades," the head of the Armed Forces noted.

Syrskyi also said that he arrived in the Zaporizhzhia direction and worked in the brigades holding the defense.

"The enemy continues to attack our positions in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove, but without much success. Combat actions are characterized by the numerous use of drones of all types in combination with artillery and mortar fire," wrote Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that in these conditions reliable protection of servicemen can only be provided by modern and powerful EW means, the role and importance of which is constantly growing.