Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed new commanders of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Airborne Assault Forces and the Ground Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new commanders of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He signed the relevant decrees on February 11.

Thus, Yuriy Sodol became the new commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Skybyuk became the commander of the Defense Forces, and Ihor Plahuta headed the command of the Territorial Defense Forces.

Previously, Serhii Nayev was the commander of the United Forces, and Maksym Myrhorodskyy was the head of the command of the Defense Forces — the president dismissed them from their posts today.