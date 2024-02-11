Oleksandr Pavlyuk was appointed as the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk became the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine.

Previously, the Ground Forces were commanded by Oleksandr Syrskyi, whowas appointed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on February 8.

Previously, Oleksnadr Pavlyuk was the first deputy minister of defense. The day before , the government dismissed him from this position, explaining that he was transferred to another one.

Where did Pavlyuk serve?

From 1991 to 2006, Pavlyuk worked his way up from the commander of the 47th tank platoon of the Guards Tank Division to the deputy commander of the 30th separate mechanized brigade (the city of Novograd-Volynskyi, now Zviagel, Zhytomyr Region).

In 2006-2007, he commanded the Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent in Kosovo, and then until 2010 he served as the chief of staff of the 30th separate mechanized brigade.

From 2010 to 2015, Pavlyuk was the commander of the 24th separate mechanized brigade (Yavoriv, Lviv region).

Since March 2014, he took an active part in repelling the enemy in the war in the east of the country. Under his command, the 24th OMBr distinguished itself during the liberation of the settlements: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Siversk, Lysychansk. In August 2014, the brigade under the command of Pavlyuk successfully advanced in the direction of Luhansk and secured the unblocking of the Luhansk airport. From 2015 to 2017, Pavlyuk was the chief of staff — the first deputy commander of the troops of the Operational Command "West" of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

From March 2017 to April 2020, Pavlyuk commanded the troops of the Operational Command "West" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then commanded the training of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From July 28, 2021 to March 15, 2022, he was the commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JOF).

The beginning of a full-scale war

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Pavlyuk was in charge of the defense in eastern Ukraine. From March 15 to May 21, 2022, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, where he ensured the organization of defense and the repulsion of Russian aggression in Kyiv and the region.

From May 2022 to February 21, 2023, he was the Chief of Staff — Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, Pavlyuk held the position of commander of the Group of Defense Forces and Means of Kyiv.

From February 21, 2023 to the present day, Pavlyuk has been the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Pavlyukʼs awards

For his contribution to the strengthening of Ukraineʼs defense capabilities, his personal courage and heroism, and his significant contribution to the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Pavlyuk was awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" with the award of the "Golden Star" order (March 4, 2022). He was also awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III and II degrees and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

Pavlyukʼs education

Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavlyuk was born in Novohrad-Volynskyi (now Zviagel), Zhytomyr Region. In 1991, he graduated from the Kharkiv Guards Higher Tank Command School, and then from the National Defense University of Ukraine named after Ivan Chernyakhovsky and the Lviv Regional Institute of Public Administration of the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine. In 2019, he became a candidate of military sciences.