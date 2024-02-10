The president named Oleksandr Syrskyi the new deputy head

In an evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi named the deputies of the new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. They were colonels Vadym Sukharevskyi and Andrii Lebedenko.

Vadym Sukharevskyi will be responsible for unmanned systems and the development of the use of drones, and Andriy Lebedenko will be responsible for innovations, the technological component of the army and combat systems.

Brigadier generals will be the deputies of the new Chief of the General Staff, Anatoliy Bargylevych:

Volodymyr Horbatyuk, whose direction will be operational work, work of headquarters, planning, management;

Oleksiy Shevchenko — logistics;

Mykhailo Drapaty — preparation and training of fighters.

"Now people who are well-known in the army and who themselves know well what the army needs are taking up new duties. Combat commanders of this war, whose experience will be useful precisely at the general army level," said Zelensky.