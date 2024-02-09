Anatoliy Bargylevych became the new chief of the General Staff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych as the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will replace the former chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala.

The president announced this in his evening address.

"An experienced person — he understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian goals," is how Zelensky described Barhylevych.

From October 9, 2023, Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych was the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces. He was proposed for the post of Chief of the General Staff by the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Today, Syrsky also identified candidates for deputies, as well as deputy chiefs of the General Staff.

Since 2016, Barhylevych has been the head of the operational department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He initiated the creation of the Territorial Defense Department. In 2021, he will be the commander of the Territorial Defense of the Ground Forces Command, and from 2022, he will be the chief of staff of the Eastern Group of Forces.