The General Staff and the head of state submitted a request for the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 people. Zelensky needs arguments

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi submitted a request for the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 people.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the year-end press conference.
According to him, arguments are needed to mobilize such a large number of people, as it is a question of additional money and provision.
"They asked about the protection of our state and potential counteroffensive actions... They offered to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people. This is a very serious number. I said that I need more arguments," Zelensky said.
The mobilization of 450-500 thousand people will cost the state 500 billion hryvnias.
The president added that a mobilization law is needed, which takes into account the issues of rotation, vacations and demobilization. So far, as Zelenskyi said, he has not seen any clauses on demobilization in the law.
- At the beginning of December, the issues of mobilization and demobilization were discussed at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that "everyone in Ukraine understands": changes are needed in the field of mobilization. According to him, "this is not just a question of the number of those who can be mobilized", but a question of the terms of demobilization for those who are already serving and for those who will join the army.