The General Staff and the head of state submitted a request for the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 people. Zelensky needs arguments

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi submitted a request for the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 people.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the year-end press conference.

According to him, arguments are needed to mobilize such a large number of people, as it is a question of additional money and provision.

"They asked about the protection of our state and potential counteroffensive actions... They offered to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people. This is a very serious number. I said that I need more arguments," Zelensky said.

The mobilization of 450-500 thousand people will cost the state 500 billion hryvnias.

The president added that a mobilization law is needed, which takes into account the issues of rotation, vacations and demobilization. So far, as Zelenskyi said, he has not seen any clauses on demobilization in the law.