The president is waiting for a “comprehensive decision” on mobilization and demobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said after the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that the issues of mobilization and demobilization were discussed at it.

The head of state said that "everyone in Ukraine understands": changes are needed in the field of mobilization.

According to him, "this is not just a question of the number of those who can be mobilized", but a question of the terms of demobilization for those who are already serving and for those who will join the army.

"These are complex things that must be worked out by the military leadership and the Ministry of Defense and that must be presented to the Staff for approval. There were some offers today. I am waiting for comprehensive solutions," the president added.