Secretary of the National Security Council: Conscripts who have served their due time will be demobilized

The Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters discussed the demobilization of conscript Ukrainian servicemen whose term of service has already ended.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said this on the air of " Ukrainian Radio ".

"As for the mobilization of people who were in military service, the president asked and the military agreed that these people will be demobilized in the near future. This process will take place, and we understand how many there are," Danilov emphasized.

He added that those conscripts whose term of service has ended, but they wish to stay, can enter into a contract. Those who do not show such desire will be demobilized.