Zelenskyi signed a law that changes the terms of dismissal from military service

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law that will allow military personnel whose close relatives died or went missing during martial law to be released from service.

This is evidenced by the card of the draft law.

The husband, wife, son, daughter, mother, father, grandfather, grandmother, relative brother or sister of people who died or went missing during the war will be entitled to exemption. The draft law applies to military personnel who serve on draft during mobilization and under contract.