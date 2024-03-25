During the night, air defense shot down 8 out of 9 Shahed drones — the occupiers aimed at the power structure

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 8 out of 9 Shahed drones within Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In Odesa, the occupiers damaged one of the high-voltage power facilities of "Ukrenergo", as a result of which residents of the Peresyp district were left without electricity. Emergency blackouts are being introduced in the city and district — the situation with electricity remains difficult.

The Russians also targeted an energy facility in the Mykolayiv region — a fire broke out there, but there were no casualties. The wreckage of the drone also damaged houses in Mykolaiv. Previously, 11 people were injured in the city — 9 of them received medical help on the spot, and two were hospitalized.