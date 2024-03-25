In Mykolaiv, 11 people were injured in a drone attack

At night, Russian troops struck the Mykolaiv region with drones. As a result of the attack, 11 people were injured, and the enemy also targeted an energy facility.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

The Russians attacked with several waves of Shahed drones from the Black Sea. 4 attack drones were shot down in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

One of the drones hit an energy facility in the Mykolaiv region. A fire broke out there — it has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.

The wreckage of the drone also damaged houses in Mykolaiv. Preliminary, 11 people were injured in the city — 9 of them received medical help on the spot, and two were hospitalized.