The Russian shelling caused losses of at least €100 million to Ukrenergo

The latest Russian attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine caused at least €100 million worth of damage, said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of NEC Ukrenergo.

"According to preliminary calculations, the damage check that will be presented to the enemy for the latest attacks reaches at least €90-100 million, if we talk only about the high-voltage equipment of Ukrenergo," he said.

According to him, "more serious consequences were avoided, in particular, thanks to engineering fortifications at energy facilities, which are being arranged together with regional military administrations and the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure."

"According to preliminary estimates, without this damage could have been twice as much, and the consequences even more serious. We thank our colleagues and continue to increase protection in parallel with restoration works," added the head of Ukrenergo.