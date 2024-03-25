Emergency power outages are again in effect in Odesa. At night, the Russians hit the power plant

On the night of March 25, Russian troops damaged one of the high-voltage power facilities of "Ukrenergo" in Odesa. As a result, residents of Peresypsky district were left without electricity.

The press service of DTEK writes about this.

Energy workers have already managed to restore power supply to critical infrastructure facilities, but the situation remains difficult — emergency blackouts are being introduced in the city and district.

In order to reduce the load on the network, electric transport will not operate in Odesa today, and industrial consumption is also limited.

At night, the enemy also hit an energy facility in the Mykolayiv region — a fire broke out there, and there were no casualties.