Emergency power outages are again in effect in Odesa. At night, the Russians hit the power plant

On the night of March 25, Russian troops damaged one of the high-voltage power facilities of "Ukrenergo" in Odesa. As a result, residents of Peresypsky district were left without electricity.
The press service of DTEK writes about this.
Energy workers have already managed to restore power supply to critical infrastructure facilities, but the situation remains difficult — emergency blackouts are being introduced in the city and district.
In order to reduce the load on the network, electric transport will not operate in Odesa today, and industrial consumption is also limited.
At night, the enemy also hit an energy facility in the Mykolayiv region — a fire broke out there, and there were no casualties.
- On March 22, Russia launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The infrastructure of Odesa suffered significant destruction after the shelling, but energy workers were able to revive the city on March 24.
- The Russian attack on the energy system of Ukraine on Friday, March 22, became the largest during the entire time of the full-scale invasion — DTEK lost half of its generation facilities. This caused losses of at least €100 million.