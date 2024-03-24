In Kharkiv, 200,000 consumers are still without electricity. Odesa managed to heal completely

Electricity has been restored in Kharkiv for the second day after a massive rocket attack on March 22. At present, about 200,000 consumers are left without electricity — energy workers are working around the clock to repair the damage, Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

Today, "Kharkivoblenergo" began to apply emergency shutdown schedules.

In the meantime, the energy workers were able to revive Odesa, whose infrastructure also suffered significant destruction after the shelling. In the event of an increase in the load on the system in the city and region, electricity blackout schedules will be introduced.

"We ask that you continue to consume electricity wisely. Repair work on energy facilities continues. We are doing everything possible to return to the normal power supply regime as soon as possible," DTEK emphasizes.