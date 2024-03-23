Energy supply is being restored in Ukraine after a massive Russian attack on the night of March 22. The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv

Energy workers across the country are working to restore power after a massive Russian attack on the night of March 22.

This is reported by "Ukrenergo" and the DTEK group of companies.

The power system is currently operating in a balanced manner. No deficit is predicted.

The most difficult situation persists in the Kharkiv region. Specialists of "Ukrenergo" and "oblenergo" are working on the gradual restoration of power according to the backup scheme.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, there are still disconnections of consumers, repair work is ongoing.

Schedules of hourly outages are applied in Odesa region. All because of damaged substations and increased consumption. Surviving sections of the grid simply cannot transmit the entire amount of electricity needed to cover growing needs.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the light was restored almost everywhere, except for part of Nikopol.

Sumy region, Poltava region, Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Frankiv region, Khmelnytskyi region, Mykolaiv region and Zaporizhzhia — in fact, the technical possibility of electricity supply has been restored everywhere.