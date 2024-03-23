Energy supply is being restored in Ukraine after a massive Russian attack on the night of March 22. The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv

Energy workers across the country are working to restore power after a massive Russian attack on the night of March 22.
This is reported by "Ukrenergo" and the DTEK group of companies.
The power system is currently operating in a balanced manner. No deficit is predicted.
The most difficult situation persists in the Kharkiv region. Specialists of "Ukrenergo" and "oblenergo" are working on the gradual restoration of power according to the backup scheme.
In the Khmelnytskyi region, there are still disconnections of consumers, repair work is ongoing.
Schedules of hourly outages are applied in Odesa region. All because of damaged substations and increased consumption. Surviving sections of the grid simply cannot transmit the entire amount of electricity needed to cover growing needs.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the light was restored almost everywhere, except for part of Nikopol.
Sumy region, Poltava region, Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Frankiv region, Khmelnytskyi region, Mykolaiv region and Zaporizhzhia — in fact, the technical possibility of electricity supply has been restored everywhere.
- On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. The occupiers hit the largest hydroelectric plant — DniproHES (Zaporizhia). Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, thermal power plant equipment was damaged. There were strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
- According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, this is the largest Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system in recent times, the purpose of which is "to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption in work."
- In total, that night the occupiers launched 151 rockets and kamikaze drones across Ukraine. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, of which 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 aviation missiles.
- Four people died in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi. More than 25 people were injured.