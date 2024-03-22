Almost 300 000 consumers were left without electricity in the Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions due to the night attack

As a result of the nighttime Russian shelling of Ukraine, more than 201 000 consumers were cut off in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

They note that the majority have already received electricity, while more than 20 000 subscribers in 15 settlements are still without electricity. Due to the attack, electricity is distributed according to emergency power schemes.

At night, the Russians also attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region, as a result of which about 300 000 consumers will be subject to blackout schedules. Currently, according to the schedule, 260 000 subscribers are disconnected, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said. Specialists are currently carrying out restoration work there.

Kiper noted that critical infrastructure facilities, including boiler houses, water pumping stations, hospitals and maternity hospitals, are equipped with generators.

There are also 399 points of invincibility operating in the region, and 413 more are ready to be deployed if necessary.