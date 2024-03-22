Almost 300 000 consumers were left without electricity in the Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions due to the night attack

As a result of the nighttime Russian shelling of Ukraine, more than 201 000 consumers were cut off in the Khmelnytskyi region.
This was reported in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.
They note that the majority have already received electricity, while more than 20 000 subscribers in 15 settlements are still without electricity. Due to the attack, electricity is distributed according to emergency power schemes.
At night, the Russians also attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region, as a result of which about 300 000 consumers will be subject to blackout schedules. Currently, according to the schedule, 260 000 subscribers are disconnected, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said. Specialists are currently carrying out restoration work there.
Kiper noted that critical infrastructure facilities, including boiler houses, water pumping stations, hospitals and maternity hospitals, are equipped with generators.
There are also 399 points of invincibility operating in the region, and 413 more are ready to be deployed if necessary.
- On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. There is a hit in the largest hydroelectric power plant — the Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhzhia), as a result of which there was a large-scale leakage of oil products into the Dnipro River. The Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, thermal power plant equipment was damaged. There were strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
- In total, the occupiers launched 151 rockets and kamikaze drones across Ukraine that night. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, of which 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 aviation missiles.
- According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, this is the largest Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system in recent times, the purpose of which is "to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption in work."
- Three people died in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi. More than ten injured.