The government resolved the issue of money for the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery

The government approved the procedure for using money from the state budget for the construction and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC) in 2024. It is about 515 million.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the creation of a cemetery is one of the main tasks for this year for the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The National Military Memorial Cemetery includes a whole complex of buildings and areas. This is, in particular, the military cemetery for 50 thousand burials, a columbarium, a ritual building and other necessary facilities for the organization of honorable burials, as well as a museum complex. In order to approve the concept and architectural solution, NMMC will hold an architectural competition. The total area of the National Military Memorial Cemetery reaches almost 100 hectares.