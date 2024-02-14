The states of the IT coalition on cyber protection of Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement

The member states of the IT coalition on cyber defense of Ukraine have signed a cooperation agreement.

Thiswas reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The agreement was concluded by Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and, actually, Ukraine. This is the first such agreement within the capabilities coalition.

In addition, Great Britain completed the process of joining the IT coalition by signing a Declaration of Intent. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov is sure that it will be possible to attract even more partners for the digitalization of the Ukrainian army.

The cooperation agreement establishes the intentions of the participating states to provide assistance to Ukraine over the next six years and to jointly build an interoperable IT infrastructure of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

"Thanks to the coalition, we will be able to exchange experience in the application of innovative technologies and do joint projects. The IT-coalition is a powerful and effective platform for our interaction," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.