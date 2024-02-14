The states of the IT coalition on cyber protection of Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement

The member states of the IT coalition on cyber defense of Ukraine have signed a cooperation agreement.
Thiswas reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
The agreement was concluded by Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and, actually, Ukraine. This is the first such agreement within the capabilities coalition.
In addition, Great Britain completed the process of joining the IT coalition by signing a Declaration of Intent. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov is sure that it will be possible to attract even more partners for the digitalization of the Ukrainian army.
The cooperation agreement establishes the intentions of the participating states to provide assistance to Ukraine over the next six years and to jointly build an interoperable IT infrastructure of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.
"Thanks to the coalition, we will be able to exchange experience in the application of innovative technologies and do joint projects. The IT-coalition is a powerful and effective platform for our interaction," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.
- The IT coalition is a special group of states within the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format) under the leadership of Estonia and Luxembourg, which have already made their contributions (Estonia contributed €500,000 and Luxembourg €10 million). Lithuania and Latvia also provided Ukraine with assistance in the form of licenses and equipment.
- The goal of the IT-coalition is to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces in the field of IT, communications and cyber security. Participants of the initiative are Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Japan and, actually, Ukraine. The Netherlands also joined the coalition on January 27 and made its first contribution of €10 million.
- The Artillery Coalition to Strengthen the Ukrainian Army started working in Paris in January. During 2024 , France plans to produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine (financed in parts by France, Ukraine and allies).
- Also last month, Ukraine and Latvia founded the Coalition of Drones and EW. Sweden and Great Britain have already joined it.
- In November 2023, the Coalition for the Development of Air Defense was created at Ramstein — Germany and France became its leaders. The coalition included 20 countries.
- There is also the Fighter Coalition, the Tank Coalition, the Coalition for Strengthening the Security of the Black Sea, and the Coalition of Opportunities for the Long-Term Defense of Ukraine and the Deterrence of Russian Aggression for Decades.