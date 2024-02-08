GUR announced a cyber attack on the Russians. They have a large-scale failure in the operation of drones

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed that its cyber specialists successfully attacked drone control programs — the Russians now have significant problems.
The software that the Russians install for flashing DJI quadcopters for combat needs has been attacked. This software allows enemy drone operators to configure the controls, capture video and transmit images to the command post, and control the drone from a computer. Also, the attacked software is responsible for the system of recognition "your own — someone elseʼs".
Cyber experts have shut down the servers, so all software is recognized as "foreign" and denied access to the Russians. Because of this, controlling drones from remotes is probably impossible. Now the enemy is trying to solve the problem in every possible way, in particular by switching to manual control mode, the GUR adds.
- On January 18, hackers broke into a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout Russia and downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data of the Main Military Construction Directorate from special facilities. These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in particular weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks — even those located on enemy-occupied territories of Ukraine, and other technical and design documentation.
- Then, on January 24, GUR reported that Ukrainian hackers from the BO Team group destroyed the database of the Russian Far Eastern Space Hydrometeorology Center "Planet". He is engaged in data processing from satellites and works with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Federation. The attack also cut off the network from the Russian station in the Arctic on the island of Bolshevik, which performs important tasks in the military sphere.
- Subsequently, GUR hackers attacked the company IPL Consulting, which specialized in the implementation of information systems in Russian industry. They destroyed its IT infrastructure.
- Already on January 30, the State Security Service was informed about the hacking of the server of the special communications of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.