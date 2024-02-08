GUR announced a cyber attack on the Russians. They have a large-scale failure in the operation of drones

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed that its cyber specialists successfully attacked drone control programs — the Russians now have significant problems.

The software that the Russians install for flashing DJI quadcopters for combat needs has been attacked. This software allows enemy drone operators to configure the controls, capture video and transmit images to the command post, and control the drone from a computer. Also, the attacked software is responsible for the system of recognition "your own — someone elseʼs".

Cyber experts have shut down the servers, so all software is recognized as "foreign" and denied access to the Russians. Because of this, controlling drones from remotes is probably impossible. Now the enemy is trying to solve the problem in every possible way, in particular by switching to manual control mode, the GUR adds.

