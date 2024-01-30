Hackers of the Intelligence “put down” the server of the special communications of the Ministry of Defense of Russia

Hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence "put down" the server of the special communications of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, Ukrainian specialists stopped the exchange of information between units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which used a special communications server located in Moscow.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The software on the attacked server was approved by the FSB of the Russian Federation as meeting state information protection standards.

Such software was installed at various strategic facilities of the Russian public sector, including the military.