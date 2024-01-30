Hackers of the Intelligence “put down” the server of the special communications of the Ministry of Defense of Russia

Hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence "put down" the server of the special communications of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In particular, Ukrainian specialists stopped the exchange of information between units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which used a special communications server located in Moscow.
The software on the attacked server was approved by the FSB of the Russian Federation as meeting state information protection standards.
Such software was installed at various strategic facilities of the Russian public sector, including the military.
- This is not the first cyber attack on Russian facilities in recent times. In particular, on January 27, cyber specialists of the State Security Service attacked the Russian company IPL Consulting, which implements information systems in the defense industry of the Russian Federation.
- On January 24, GUR also reported that Ukrainian hackers from the BO Team group destroyed the database of the Russian Far Eastern Space Hydrometeorology Center "Planet". He is engaged in data processing from satellites and works with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Federation. The attack also cut off the network from the Russian station in the Arctic on the island of Bolshevik, which performs important tasks in the military sphere.
- And on January 23, the GUR reported that unknown hackers had caused a large-scale disruption in the work of the Moscow Internet provider Akado-telecom, which provided the Internet to the state structures of Russia, including the Administration of President Vladimir Putin, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Security Service, local self-government bodies, Sberbank and other objects.
- On January 18, hackers also hacked a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout the Russian Federation, and downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data from the "Main Military Construction Department for Special Facilities." These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in particular weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks — even those located on enemy-occupied territories of Ukraine, and other technical and design documentation.