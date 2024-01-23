The Ukrainian intelligence: Hackers hacked the provider that provided internet to Putinʼs administration

Unknown hackers staged a large-scale disruption in the work of the Moscow Internet provider Akado-telecom, which provided the Internet to Russian state structures, including the Administration of President Vladimir Putin, the Federal Security Service, local self-government bodies, Sberbank and other facilities.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

On January 21 and 22, Russian users complained en masse about the lack of Internet access and the inability to contact Akadoʼs support service. Due to the problems caused in Moscow and a number of regions of Russia, the activities of state departments are significantly complicated or impossible.

The exact scale of losses for Russia is being clarified.