The Ukrainian intelligence: Hackers hacked the provider that provided internet to Putinʼs administration

Unknown hackers staged a large-scale disruption in the work of the Moscow Internet provider Akado-telecom, which provided the Internet to Russian state structures, including the Administration of President Vladimir Putin, the Federal Security Service, local self-government bodies, Sberbank and other facilities.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.
On January 21 and 22, Russian users complained en masse about the lack of Internet access and the inability to contact Akadoʼs support service. Due to the problems caused in Moscow and a number of regions of Russia, the activities of state departments are significantly complicated or impossible.
The exact scale of losses for Russia is being clarified.
- On January 9, hackers from Blackjack hacked the Moscow Internet provider "M9com" and demolished its servers — this is how they took revenge for the cyber attack on the operator "Kyivstar". Hackers deleted 20 terabytes of data — the companyʼs official website, branch websites, mail server, cyber protection services, etc. Some residents of Moscow were left without Internet and television.
- On January 18, hackers hacked a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout Russia and downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data from the "Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities". These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in particular weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks — even those located on enemy-occupied territories of Ukraine, and other technical and design documentation.