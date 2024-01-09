Babel sources: Ukrainian hackers hacked the servers of the Moscow Internet provider “M9com” — this is revenge for the attack on “Kyivstar”

Ukrainian hackers from the Blackjack group hacked the Moscow Internet provider "M9com" and demolished its servers. This is revenge for the cyber attack on Kyivstar operator.

Sources informed Babel about this.

Hackers deleted 20 terabytes of data — the companyʼs official website, branch websites, mail server, cyber protection services, etc. Some residents of Moscow were left without Internet and television.

In addition, hackers posted data from the companyʼs mail server and client databases to the network. Anyone can view them, but for this you need the TOR browser. The hackers called the attack itself a "warm-up", and there will be further actions.

1 10

















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

What happened to "Kyivstar"

On December 12, the operator "Kyivstar" was subjected to a large-scale hacker attack, as a result of which subscribers lost their connection and the Internet. The Russian group Solntsepyok claimed responsibility for the attack. SBU stated that it was connected to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. SBU started an investigation under eight articles, including sabotage and treason.

General director of "Kyivstar" Oleksandr Komarov informed that the hacker attack was very powerful. Part of the virtual IT infrastructure is destroyed. Hackers partially achieved their goal.

On December 13, "Kyivstar" subscribers were blocked from accessing national roaming in order not to overload other networks. There were also difficulties in the operation of the banking system, in particular, in the operation of POS terminals.

On the same day, the president of "Kyivstar" admitted that hackers broke the companyʼs security through the account of one of the employees. According to Oleksandr Komarov, this attack is "not a matter of technology", but the fact that in any organization there can be people who "conditionally point Russian missiles or give away their passwords, because social engineers work well".

On December 20, “Kyivstar” resumed all services in Ukraine and abroad. Also, "Kyivstar" canceled the following tariff fee for some users.

On December 22, Komarov said that hackers destroyed 40% of “Kyivstar” infrastructure. The biggest impact was on the virtual layer of the network. He added that the attack was quite unique. About a thousand people were involved in the recovery operation.