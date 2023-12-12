SBU opened a case regarding the hacker attack on “Kyivstar”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings over the fact of a cyber attack on the national mobile operator "Kyivstar".

Proceedings were opened under eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 361 (unauthorized interference in the work of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks);

Art. 361-1 (creation for the purpose of illegal use, distribution or sale of malicious software or technical means, as well as their distribution or sale);

Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Art. 111 (treason);

Art. 113 (sabotage);

Art. 437 (planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war);

Art. 438 (violation of laws and customs of war);

Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

According to one version of the investigation, the Russian special services may be involved in the hacker attack on Kyivstar. Cyber specialists are coordinating the efforts of all government agencies to restore the network as quickly as possible.