“Kyivstar” has resumed all services in Ukraine and abroad

The communication operator "Kyivstar" has restored all services on the territory of Ukraine and abroad.

This was announced by the companyʼs president Oleksandr Komarov on the air of the telethon.

International roaming was the last restored service. Now all services work without restrictions.

Currently, "Kyivstar" still has some problems with internal monitoring and analytics systems, which will help to learn about the outflow of "Kyivstar" subscribers to other mobile operators.

After the cyber attack, "Kyivstar" began to implement new methods of cyber protection, cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and State Special Communications.

What happened to "Kyivstar"?

On December 12, the operator "Kyivstar" suffered a large-scale hacker attack, as a result of which subscribers lost their connection and the Internet. The Russian group Solntsepek claimed responsibility for the attack. SBU stated that it was connected to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. SBU started an investigation under eight articles, including sabotage and treason.

The general director of "Kyivstar" Oleksandr Komarov informed that the hacker attack was very powerful. Part of the virtual IT infrastructure is destroyed. Hackers partially achieved their goal.

On December 13, "Kyivstar" subscribers were blocked from accessing national roaming in order not to overload other networks. There were also difficulties in the operation of the banking system, in particular, in the operation of POS terminals.

On the same day, the president of "Kyivstar" admitted that hackers broke the companyʼs security through the account of one of the employees. According to Oleksandr Komarov, this attack is "not a matter of technology", but the fact that in any organization there can be people who "conditionally point Russian missiles or give away their passwords, because social engineers work well".