“Kyivstar” returned voice service and home Internet to almost all subscribers

"Kyivstar" operator informed that it has restored voice service and home internet for all subscribers.
"Voice service is connected. However, its availability and quality depends on many factors. Now we are working to keep everyone connected. And it takes some time. The "Home Internet" network has been restored by 93%," the report said.
The companyʼs specialists are working to eliminate all negative factors after a hacker attack. In some localities, there are still short-term difficulties with communication, but they are being eliminated.
- On December 12, the operator "Kyivstar" suffered a large-scale hacker attack, as a result of which subscribers lost their connection and the Internet. The Russian group Solntsepyok claimed responsibility for the attack. SBU stated that it was connected to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. SBU started an investigation under eight articles, including sabotage and treason.
- The general director of "Kyivstar" Oleksandr Komarov said that the hacker attack was very powerful. Part of the virtual IT infrastructure is destroyed. Hackers partially achieved their goal.
- On December 13, "Kyivstar" subscribers were blocked from accessing national roaming in order not to overload other networks. There were also difficulties in the operation of the banking system, in particular, in the operation of POS terminals.
- "Kyivstar" voice call service resumed in the evening of December 13.
- On the same day, the president of "Kyivstar" admitted that hackers broke the companyʼs security through the account of one of the employees. According to Oleksandr Komarov, this attack is "not a matter of technology", but of the fact that in any organization there can be people who "conditionally point Russian missiles or give away their passwords, because social engineers work well".