“Kyivstar” returned voice service and home Internet to almost all subscribers

"Kyivstar" operator informed that it has restored voice service and home internet for all subscribers.

"Voice service is connected. However, its availability and quality depends on many factors. Now we are working to keep everyone connected. And it takes some time. The "Home Internet" network has been restored by 93%," the report said.

The companyʼs specialists are working to eliminate all negative factors after a hacker attack. In some localities, there are still short-term difficulties with communication, but they are being eliminated.