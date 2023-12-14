The NBU explained how the hacker attack on “Kyivstar” affected the work of the banking system

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), there are currently problems with some of the payment terminals in stores operating using Kyivstar. Banks are already actively solving this situation — they reconfigure non-working POS terminals to work through other mobile operators or Wi-Fi.

According to information from banks, the vast majority of ATMs and self-service terminals are currently working as usual.

The NBU claims that there are no difficulties in the work of mobile applications of banks either. "Kyivstar" subscribers do not use SMS messages to log in and confirm operations, but other elements of multifactor authentication.

The National Bank of Ukraine also operates as usual, in particular, all information and payment systems of the NBU are operational.

What is happening with "Kyivstar"

A large-scale technical failure in the "Kyivstar" network occurred in the morning of December 12. Subscribers cannot switch to other operators through national roaming. Communication and Internet do not work. There are problems in the operation of some terminals and ATMs of PrivatBank.

In the evening of December 13, "Kyivstar" began to restore voice communication throughout Ukraine. Services will be restored gradually. Currently, the companyʼs specialists are working on restoring data and SMS services. Subsequently, the company will provide compensation to subscribers.

Russian hackers from the Solntsepyok group are responsible for hacking the mobile operator. They expressed their "thanks to the caring employees of Kyivstar". Subsequently, the president of "Kyivstar" admitted that hackers broke into the companyʼs security through an employeeʼs account.