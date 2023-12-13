Russiaʼs GRU may be behind the attack on Kyivstar. The work of the network is planned to resume on December 13

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is helping the operator "Kyivstar" to restore network operation after a hacker attack. SBU reports that today, December 13, "Kyivstar" plans to restore the fixed home Internet, as well as start the launch of mobile communications and the Internet.

The process takes time because the attack inflicted critical damage.

Who attacked "Kyivstar"?

The Russian hacking group “Solntsepyok” claimed responsibility for the attack on Kyivstar. SBU claims that it is a subdivision of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (also known as GRU).

In its Telegram, the group writes that it allegedly destroyed 10 000 computers, more than 4yo000 servers, all cloud data storage and backup systems. They explained the attack by the fact that the operator supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine, state bodies of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies.

Who are Solntsepyok?

This group has actually been working as a hacker since 2023 and is not the first time it has attacked Ukraine. In 2022, it was engaged in the publication of personal data of Ukrainian activists and journalists, and already in 2023 it took responsibility for attacks on the local network of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, the 24 Channel website, providers such as Gigabit-net and Znet, websites "Gordon" and "Public".

Media dev.ua previously analyzed the activities of "Solntsepyok". His attacks had not done much damage before. The sites were quickly restored, customers were still able to access them, and companies such as the Southern Mining and Processing Plant said they had repelled the attacks and were quickly dealing with the damage.

However, the group may be associated with the elite GRU hacker unit “Sandworm”. It was the one that spread the “NotPetya” virus, which destroyed data on the computers of commercial and government structures around the world, causing losses of $10 billion with just one sabotage.

In 2020, the United States Department of Justice indicted six Russian hackers from Sandworm for cyberattacks in Ukraine, the United States, France, and South Korea. All of them are GRU officers: Yurii Andrienko, Sergei Detistov, Pavel Frolov, Anatoliy Kovalev, Artem Ochichenko, and Petr Pliskin.

All six are believed to be members of Sandworm, which is behind such cyberattacks as “KillDisk” (a 2015 cyberattack on Ukrainian energy companies) and “OlympicDestroyer” (an attack on the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea).