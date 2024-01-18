”Babel” sources: Ukrainian hackers stole documentation on 500 Russian military facilities

Ukrainian hackers with Blackjack hacked a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout Russia.

This was reported by "Babel" sources in the security forces.

Hackers downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data of the "Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Objects". These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in particular, weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks — even those located on enemy-occupied territories of Ukraine, and other technical and design documentation.

Hackers also demolished seven servers and encrypted more than 150 computers of employees of the institution. In fact, Russian special construction workers were left without the entire array of data and backup copies of information — now they will have to build new objects from memory.