Ukrainian hackers attacked the center of space hydrometeorology of the Russian Federation. These are devastating consequences for Russia

Ukrainian hackers from the BO Team group destroyed the database of the Russian Far Eastern research center of space hydrometeorology "Planet". This will have devastating consequences for Russia, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

The "Planet" center is engaged in the reception and processing of data from satellites, and also provides relevant products to more than 50 state entities: first of all, the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the General Staff and emergency services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Hackers broke into the centerʼs database and destroyed 280 servers involved in the common network. The volume of destroyed information is about 2 petabytes of data, and the value of the digital array lost by Russia may be at least $10 million.

Among the destroyed are weather and satellite data, which were actively used by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation, "Roscosmos" and a number of other agencies of Russia, as well as unique research developed over the years. It also completely cut off from the network the Russian station in the Arctic on the island of Bolshevik, which performs important tasks in the military sphere of the aggressor state.

The work of the supercomputers equipped with the Far Eastern center is paralyzed and cannot be fully restored. GUR emphasized that one such computing device together with software costs $350,000. In the conditions of tough sanctions against Russia, it is actually impossible to get such software again.

In general, dozens of strategic companies of the Russian Federation, which work for "defense" and play a key role in supporting the Russian occupation forces, will remain without critically important information and services for a long time.

Along with data stores, servers and computers, the air conditioning and humidification systems, as well as the emergency power supply regulation of the center building, were paralyzed as a result of the cyber attack.