The Netherlands is preparing to send 6 more F-16 fighters to Ukraine — in addition to the 18 aircraft that were announced earlier

The Netherlands is preparing to send six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in addition to the 18 aircraft that began to be prepared in December last year. Thus, the Armed Forces will soon receive the first 24 vehicles from the Netherlands.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Kaisa Ollongren.

The Netherlands has stopped negotiations on the possible sale of six F-16 fighter jets, which had been under consideration since 2021. After negotiations with Draken International, the parties concluded that these F-16s will not be sold in the near future.

These six aircraft will add to the 18 F-16 aircraft that are being prepared for deployment to Ukraine from December 2023. Another 18 Dutch aircraft are destined for the F-16 training center in Romania.