The Netherlands is preparing to send 6 more F-16 fighters to Ukraine — in addition to the 18 aircraft that were announced earlier

The Netherlands is preparing to send six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in addition to the 18 aircraft that began to be prepared in December last year. Thus, the Armed Forces will soon receive the first 24 vehicles from the Netherlands.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Kaisa Ollongren.
The Netherlands has stopped negotiations on the possible sale of six F-16 fighter jets, which had been under consideration since 2021. After negotiations with Draken International, the parties concluded that these F-16s will not be sold in the near future.
These six aircraft will add to the 18 F-16 aircraft that are being prepared for deployment to Ukraine from December 2023. Another 18 Dutch aircraft are destined for the F-16 training center in Romania.
- Ukraine expects more than 70 American F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands ( 42 machines, some of which are training), Denmark ( 19 units ), Norway (the number is not announced) and Belgium (the transfer of several units has been announced). In September, it became known that the Swedish authorities are considering transferring Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine in the future.
- On November 20, 2023, at a conference in Copenhagen, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented to Western allies the concept of a new special structure for the integration of F-16 fighters into the general system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.