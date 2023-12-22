The Netherlands has begun preparing 18 F-16 fighter jets for transfer to Ukraine

The Netherlands has started preparations for the transfer of the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Rütte said.
"Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rütte noted.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Rütte for the decision.
He also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and emphasized the importance of providing our country with long-term EU aid in the amount of €50 billion as soon as possible.
"We discussed the development of events at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and the current military needs of Ukraine, including artillery, drones and air defense equipment. We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius Declaration," added Zelenskyy.
- Ukraine expects more than 70 American F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands (42 machines, some of which are training), Denmark (19 units), Norway (the number is not announced) and Belgium (the transfer of several units has been announced). In September, it became known that the Swedish authorities are considering transferring Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine in the future.
- Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are already undergoing training in Denmark, Great Britain, and the USA. France, Belgium and Canada also agreed to participate in the preparation. An educational center for the training of F-16 pilots was opened in Romania, where Ukrainians will also study.
- On November 20, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at a conference in Copenhagen presented to the Western allies the concept of a new special structure for the integration of F-16 fighters into the general system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that Ukrainian pilots can start using the F-16 in combat as early as February 2024, i.e. this winter, provided there are no delays in deliveries.