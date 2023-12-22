The Netherlands has begun preparing 18 F-16 fighter jets for transfer to Ukraine

The Netherlands has started preparations for the transfer of the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Rütte said.

"Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rütte noted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Rütte for the decision.

He also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and emphasized the importance of providing our country with long-term EU aid in the amount of €50 billion as soon as possible.

"We discussed the development of events at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and the current military needs of Ukraine, including artillery, drones and air defense equipment. We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius Declaration," added Zelenskyy.