The head of the “Servant of the People” faction offers to disclose data on Ukraineʼs losses in the war

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, suggested to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to declassify information about Ukraineʼs losses in the war. The president has not yet made a decision.

He stated this during the discussion "2024: scenarios for the country" organized by LB.ua and EFI Group.

"When you go out and ask people about losses, Iʼve never heard less than 100,000. And our losses are much smaller," he said.

According to him, knowing the true losses will show that the losses "are not as great as they themselves imagine."

David Arakhamia added that many people have a distorted perception of serving in the army, believing that they will be "sent to the front to die" without proper training. At the same time, the politician admitted that such cases did happen.

"It is impossible not to mobilize, we all understand that. Because then we will go back to a year and a half ago, when they [the Russians] will be near Kyiv. Then we will all be ready to mobilize again, but it may just be too late," Arakhamia added.

Ukraineʼs losses in the war are a state secret.