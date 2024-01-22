Britain provided the UN with photos of North Korean supplies to Russia. They can be evidence of the transfer of weapons

Great Britain has provided a group of UN experts with satellite photos of Russian ships being loaded at a North Korean port. This is happening against the background of Pyongyangʼs accusations of supplying weapons to the Russian Federation.

This was written by The Guardian with reference to an unpublished report of the intelligence of Great Britain.

From September to December, British intelligence captured images of three Russian ships, the Maya, Angara and Maria, loading containers at the North Korean port of Najin (Rason) before transiting to Russian ports in the Far East. What exactly was loaded on them — Britain cannot say for sure.

"Russiaʼs use of North Korean weapons in Ukraine is a violation of several UN Security Council resolutions. It undermines international efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation and shows how desperate Russia has become after the failed invasion. This and other evidence provided to the UN Sanctions Committee should become the basis for an investigation into gross violations of international sanctions by the Russian Federation and North Korea," said the UN diplomat.

Along with the British report, the UN expert group also received the American one. In February, it may have published the first full report on North Koreaʼs supply of weapons to Russia.

The Royal Joint Institute for Defense Research identified two of the three ships, with the last identified by independent news website NK News. The Institute of Defense Studies showed that the volume of shipments from North Korea to Russia has increased — presumably, the Russian Federation has begun large-scale shipments of North Korean ammunition to continue the war in Ukraine.

The ships Maya, Angara and Maria have been under US sanctions since 2022 due to ties with the shipping company of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "Oboronlogistika LLC", which participated in the occupation of Crimea and helped in the conduct of the war.