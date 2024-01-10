Ambassador of South Korea to the UN: North Korea uses Ukraine as a testing ground for ballistic missiles

North Korea uses Ukraine as a testing ground for ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, as South Koreaʼs permanent representative to the UN Hwang Joon-kook informed.

Earlier, Russia already used short-range ballistic missiles transferred by North Korea in Ukraine — in December and January. Hwang Joon-kook stressed that South Korea strongly condemns this and emphasized that "the inaction of the UN Security Council today has only encouraged and continues to encourage the Pyongyang regime." He called Russiaʼs invasion a "senseless disregard" of Ukraineʼs territorial integrity.

Russiaʼs acquisition of ballistic missiles from North Korea directly violates numerous UN security resolutions. Members of the UN Security Council have already condemned Russiaʼs use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine. The representative of the United States at the UN Robert Wood said that Russia will continue to use North Korean weapons to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and kill Ukrainians.