The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from North Korea

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet confirmed Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Forces, said on the air of the telethon that experts are studying the wreckage, but it will take time. For example, it takes several days to establish whether the Iskander or S-300 was fired, he noted, because the missiles turn into small fragments.

"There was a corresponding statement from the United States. Therefore, specialists will study certain fragments, and then it will be possible to say whether such a fact exists or not. I cannot confirm this yet," said the spokesman.

Ignat also stated that many weapons in the DPRK are Soviet or identical to Russian, as well as Iranian, so it is possible to shoot down their missiles. "Therefore, it is hardly worth expecting something newer. From the same "Iskander", it may differ somewhat, but not too much," he added.