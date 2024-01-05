The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from North Korea

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet confirmed Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.
Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Forces, said on the air of the telethon that experts are studying the wreckage, but it will take time. For example, it takes several days to establish whether the Iskander or S-300 was fired, he noted, because the missiles turn into small fragments.
"There was a corresponding statement from the United States. Therefore, specialists will study certain fragments, and then it will be possible to say whether such a fact exists or not. I cannot confirm this yet," said the spokesman.
Ignat also stated that many weapons in the DPRK are Soviet or identical to Russian, as well as Iranian, so it is possible to shoot down their missiles. "Therefore, it is hardly worth expecting something newer. From the same "Iskander", it may differ somewhat, but not too much," he added.
- On January 4, Western media wrote that Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea (several dozen) and launchers for them. They also wrote that Moscow is close to the same agreement with Iran.
- On the same day, the US officially announced that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and had launched them into Ukraine — the first on December 30, 2023 (fell in Zaporizhzhia) and several others on January 2 during a massive missile attack. If we take into account the statement about short-range missiles, it is most likely about ballistic missiles KN-23, aka "Hwasong-11Ga".
- Because of this, the United States is holding a meeting of the UN Security Council on January 10 and is preparing new sanctions.