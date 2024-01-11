The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office received the first evidence of Russiaʼs use of North Korean-made missiles

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has received the first evidence that Russia is using missiles manufactured by North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported this on the "Suspilne.Sprotyv" broadcast.

According to him, the results of the preliminary scientific and technical examination confirm the fall of a Korean missile in Kharkiv on January 2, when there was a mass attack.

Military experts from the working group at the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office hold the same opinion. A comprehensive commission examination is underway, which should finally determine this.

What is known about missiles from North Korea?

On January 5, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from the DPRK. Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Polish Armed Forces, said that experts are studying the wreckage, but it will take time. However, on January 4, Western media wrote that Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the US officially announced that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and had launched them into Ukraine — the first on December 30, 2023 (fell in Zaporizhzhia) and several others on January 2 during a massive missile attack.

On January 10, South Koreaʼs ambassador to the UN said that North Korea is using Ukraine as a testing ground for its ballistic missiles with the help of Russia.