In the morning, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types over Ukraine. How many were shot down by the air defense

During the attack, Russia fired 99 missiles of various types over Ukraine, the Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny reported.

The defenders destroyed 72 air targets:

10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Russians attacked critical infrastructure, industrial, civilian and military facilities. Most of the missiles were flying towards Kyiv, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

At first, the invaders launched 35 drones during the night, but the anti-aircraft defense shot down all the Shaheds. In the morning, the enemy used strategic aviation — Tu-95MS bombers launched at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles.

At 07:30, ten X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, "Kalibr" missiles from the sea and 12 "Iskanders" from the north began to be launched. Four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles were also launched from Su-35 tactical aircraft.