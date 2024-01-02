75 people were injured in the missile attack on Ukraine, five were killed

From 05:53 in the morning on January 2, the Russians attacked Kharkiv region and Kyiv region — 75 people were injured in the attack, five more civilians were killed.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv

Operational services work in six districts where seven fires broke out: Obolonskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Desnyanskyi. In total, 27 people were injured and two people died in the capital.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv region

Boryspilsky, Buchanskyi and Fastivskyi districts were affected. A residential building fire has already been extinguished in Fastiv Oblast. Two people died. Five apartment buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged in Vyshnevo. Seven people were injured.

Consequences of the attack on Kharkiv

One person died, 41 were injured. There is a severe destruction of civil infrastructure.