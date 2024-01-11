Ukraineʼs "grain corridor" in the Black Sea reached its pre-war capacity, the spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk said on the air of the telethon.

"We have already crossed the limit of 500 ships and more than 10 million tons of cargo," noted Pletenchuk.

According to him, the vast majority of cargo is grain, which is in short supply in the so-called Global South.

Earlier, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote that the Ukrainian corridor exported almost 15 million tons of products in the last five months alone. During this time, 469 new ships entered the ports of Ukraine. This capacity of the corridor was actually provided by the Navy, Air Force and SBU, which methodically destroyed and rammed Russian ships.