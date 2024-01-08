Exports through the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 15 million tons. This is only in five months

Since August 2023, the Ukrainian corridor through the Black Sea has ensured the export of almost 15 million tons of products, including 10 million tons of agricultural products.

This was reported by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

During the five months of operation of the corridor, 469 new ships entered Ukrainian ports for loading. Currently, 39 vessels are loaded in the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny". Another 83 ships confirmed their readiness to enter the ports and export 2.4 million tons of cargo.

This capacity of the corridor was actually ensured by the Navy and Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which methodically destroyed and rammed Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Fresh data from the Center for Economic Strategies from January 3 show that the sea export of agricultural products through the Ukrainian corridor exceeded the level of the "grain agreement" with Russia mediated by the UN and Turkey.