Navy: Ukraine destroyed 15 ships of the Black Sea Fleet and damaged another 12

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has lost 15 ships destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Another 12 ships were damaged by attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"You can count those units that have already been disabled. These are 15 destroyed and 12 damaged enemy ships. Yes, of course, not all of this is the result of the work of our drones, but they also have quite a lot of damage to enemy ships. Therefore, we are actually the drivers of this new type of naval warfare, and everyone recognizes it. In this sense, Ukraine shows a new level of application of unmanned systems. We have a separate team of similar drones that use both surface and underwater drones. And not only for reconnaissance and demining but also for destruction," said Pletenchuk.

He added that currently, the enemy in the Black Sea is very cautious and forced to keep their ships on the defensive.