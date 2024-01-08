Ukrainian ambassador: Iran still has not named the alleged convicts for the downing of UIA flight PS752

Iran still has not named the ten servicemen who were allegedly convicted in April of last year for the downing of UIA flight PS752, a Ukrainian passenger liner in 2020.

Ukraineʼs temporary charge dʼaffaires in Iran Yevhen Kravchenko told "Ukrainform" about this.

He recalled that in April 2023, the Iranian mass media wrote about the sentence for ten soldiers who had passed 20 court hearings. The names of none of the convicts were disclosed, everything was published only within the limits of Iranian legal qualifications.

Kravchenko explained that the defendants of the 2nd and 3rd ranks (personnel of the Tor-M1 air defense system) were sentenced to one year, the accused of the 4th rank (responsible for the system) and the accused of the 5th rank (responsible for the command post of the system) were sentenced to three years, the accused of the 6th rank (the then commander of the 5th Tehran air defense base) — up to two years, the accused of the 7th rank (duty officer of the Tehran regional operations control center) — up to two years, the accused of the 8th rank (the then commander of the regional operations control center of Tehran) — up to one and a half years, the accused of the 9th rank (the then commander of the air defense zone of Tehran) — for one year, accused 10 link (the then commander of the air defense of the IRGC Air and Space Forces) — for one year.