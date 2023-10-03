The downing of the UIA plane: Iran refused to admit its responsibility and ignored the claims of the international group

Iran ignores the claims of members of the international Coordination Group regarding the downing of UIA passenger flight PS752 and refuses to recognize its full international legal responsibility.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine following discussions held this week.

The main topics were Iranʼs responsibility for its violation of international law and the need for full compensation.

"The Coordination Group regrets that Iran remains unwilling to support our substantive position and continues to ignore our claims. Based on the discussions that took place this week, the Group believes that our position and Iranʼs position are too far from each other to reconcile them through negotiations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.