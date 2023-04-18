International Coordination Group: Iran conducted a “mock” trial of its military over the downing of the UIA plane

The International Group for the Coordination of Aid to the Victims of Passenger Flight PS752 called Iranʼs trial of ten Iranian military personnel for the downing of a Ukrainian UIA passenger plane in 2020 as "fictitious".

In a joint statement, the coordination group added that the sentencing of the alleged perpetrators of the plane crash "did not bring truth or justice to the families of the victims."

"The entire process, starting with Iranʼs investigation into the circumstances of the downing, was biased and opaque," the statement said.

They emphasized that the trials in Tehran should not distract the worldʼs attention from Iranʼs failure to fulfill its international obligations, and the International Group will continue to work to bring the perpetrators to justice.